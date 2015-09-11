LiveU Launches Solo Streaming System

AMSTERDAM—Expanding to the online media market, LiveU has launched its new plug and play live streaming bonding system, the LiveU Solo. Designed to work with web streaming workflows, the LiveU Solo is able to connect to the Wowza Streaming Cloud as well as other CDNs, OVPs and YouTube Live.

Able to be controlled remotely via a web interface of smartphone, the LiveU Solo is based on LiveU’s bonding technology, industry patents and LiveU Reliable Transport protocol. Solo delivers video streams using LRT’s integral adaptive bit-rate and forward error correction technology. For transmission, the Solo is available in a single channel streaming configuration or with premium full bonding capabilities.

LiveU Solo is currently being displayed at IBC 2015, which runs through Sept. 15 in Amsterdam. The system will be offered to customers via LiveU’s new online store.