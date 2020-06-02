LiveU Launches LU800 Production-Level Field Unit

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has introduced what it is billing as an all-in-one production-level field unit for live news and sports coverage, the LU800.

The LU800 offers multicamera production and high-quality video and audio capabilities in a native 5G transmission unit. It can support up to four fully frame-synched feeds in high resolution from a single unit, using IP bonding of up to 14 connections. The unit can handle up to 4Kp60 10-bit HDR transmissions and up to 16 audio channels for high-end productions.

On the 5G side, the LU800 has up to eight 5G internal, dual-SIM modems, supported by high-efficiency internal antennas. LiveU says it has designed the unit for 5G operations and full support for 5G network evolution.

LU800’s multicamera production streams are fully managed by the LiveU Central cloud-based management platform and automatically feed into the LiveU Matrix IP content management and distribution workflow.

LiveU CEO Samuel Wasserman said that the LU800 can be an effective tool as many productions are required to go remote with social distancing guidelines still in place, as well as with the role that 5G will play in the coverage of live sports.