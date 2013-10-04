LiveU integrates portable uplink with NewTek Tricaster

LiveU has released LiveU Link, a software-based system allowing seamless integration between the company’s portable uplink units and the NewTek TriCaster multicamera live production system.

With this integration, LiveU becomes a member of the NewTek Developer Network.

Users can connect their LiveU device and stream live video from the unit to LiveU's proprietary server, which automatically pushes the stream to a selected TriCaster producer with preconfigured settings.

LiveU’s product portfolio ranges from backpacks and camera-mounted units to external antennas, hybrid vehicle solutions, computer bonding software and smartphone apps.