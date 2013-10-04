LiveU integrates portable uplink with NewTek Tricaster
LiveU has released LiveU Link, a software-based system allowing seamless integration between the company’s portable uplink units and the NewTek TriCaster multicamera live production system.
With this integration, LiveU becomes a member of the NewTek Developer Network.
Users can connect their LiveU device and stream live video from the unit to LiveU's proprietary server, which automatically pushes the stream to a selected TriCaster producer with preconfigured settings.
LiveU’s product portfolio ranges from backpacks and camera-mounted units to external antennas, hybrid vehicle solutions, computer bonding software and smartphone apps.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox