LiveU, Grabyo Collab Aids Cloud-Based Live Productions

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU and Grabyo have announced a new partnership for the development of a joint system based on their integrated cloud-based technologies and designed to assist live productions.

The collaboration combines Grabyo’s cloud-native SaaS platform—which provides digital video production and publishing tools like editing, clipping and highlights—with LiveU’s broadcast-quality live video technology, including its HEVC field units, Solo wireless video encoder and LU Smart app.

The new integrated solution can be used with LiveU’s LU800 multicamera field unit and is designed to enable remote production and cloud-editing from any location.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for cloud-based solutions to be an integral part of any live production setup, and this partnership will equip producers with the tools they need to future-proof their video strategy and extend the scope of live broadcasting,” said Grabyo CEO Gareth Capon.