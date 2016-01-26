LiveU and FlyMotion Team On Trident Drone

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU is taking off with FlyMotion, as the two companies have collaborated on the Trident unmanned aerial system, allowing it to capture and distribute live video.

With LiveU technology integrated into the Trident UAS with high-quality video transmission tools for video sharing capabilities. LiveU’s hybrid bonded cellular technology includes the LU500 cellular bonded unit for live HD video transmission for on the move coverage. It also features the LU700 hybrid video link solution and LiveU Xtender external antenna system that increases network reception and bandwidth. The Trident system also features optical or infra-red/thermal cameras.

The UAS can be controlled from a mobile command and control vehicle. Layout for the command and control vehicle includes 50-inch monitors with Smart board.

LiveU is a provider of live video acquisition, management and distribution over IP technology.