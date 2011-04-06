Litepanels to Present MicroPro Hybrid Kit

Litepanels MicroPro Hybrid Kit

At NAB, Litepanels will showcase the new MicroPro Hybrid with continuous output and a 400-percent burst flash for stills.



The Hybrid can be powered by snap-on batteries or from a 10-30 V car battery with an adapter. Look for a new bicolor Micro-Pro, and the MiniPlus, available in daylight- or tungsten-balanced flood and spot models.



Litepanels will also feature its extended line of pro LED lighting solutions with a pair of LED Fresnels. The Sola 6 has a 6-inch Fresnel lens and draws only 75 W, but it offers the light output of a 650 W tungsten Fresnel. It includes touchscreen DMX controls and has a universal AC input. Sola ENG has a 3-inch Fresnel lens and draws 30 W with an output equivalent to a 250 W Fresnel.



Litepanels will also show its line of modular 1x1 LED panels, available in daylight, tungsten and bicolor configurations.



Litepanels will be at Booth C6025.



