Litepanels introduces Sola ENG flight kit

Litepanels has introduced the Sola ENG LED Fresnel lighting kit in an FAA carry-on-size case.

The Sola ENG Flight Kit consists of three Litepanels Sola ENG Fresnel fixtures and accessories including stands, gels, power supplies and cables, barndoors, soft box, a custom rolling case and more. Battery- or AC-powered, the Sola ENG is designed for on-camera and portable use. Each fixture offers focusable output comparable to a 125W HMI yet requires only 30W to power it. These lights are designed for travel, quick set up and operation.

At 30lbs, the kit can be carried onboard commercial planes and stowed in overhead bins. The compact fixtures offer a fully dimmable and focusable daylight-balanced source. While traveling, shooters will appreciate the retractable extension handle and smooth-rolling polyurethane wheels on the custom Pelican case.