Link Electronics Introduces LEI-564 Description Tool

JACKSON, MO.—The new LEI-564 from Link Electronics is designed to ensure video is properly displayed despite aspect ratio changes by inserting Active Format Description (AFD) data into an HD/SD video signal. The system accepts either SD-SDI or HD-SDI input and transmits a re-clocked signal out through dual SDI outputs for adding AFD for the implementation of the up/down conversion process.

The AFD is operable with a 270 Mb/s SD or 1.5Gb/s HD video stream, with automatic detection of most SD and HD videos standards and the ability to display signal presence and format. AFD data is inserted as vertical ancillary data on video lines allowed per format, designated by the user. The unit is controlled by an eight-character display, with menu navigation by two buttons and a rotary encoder.

The LEI-564 offers four modes of operation, including Detect, Insert, Delete and Auto. Customized settings can be saved in flash. The unit is housed in a 1 RU chassis and can mount three 500 or 700 series in the PRT rack tray.