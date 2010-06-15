Linear Industries to incorporate Rohde & Schwarz mobile DTV multiplexer

Rohde & Schwarz has announced that Linear Industries will incorporate the R&S AEM100 as the ATSC Mobile DTV multiplexer for its A/153-compliant exciter and transmission product lineup for the U.S. market.

The R&S AEM100 emission multiplexer was a good fit with the Linear Industries AT7001 exciter. All testing of the combination of the products went smoothly and the interoperability was confirmed to be successful.

The R&S AEM100 includes the ATSC Mobile DTV multiplexer with complex error protection mechanisms and a signaling generator. This 1RU product fully supports ATSC Mobile DTV and SFN operation and can be easily integrated into existing installations, allowing the standard ATSC A/53 multiplexer to be left in place. It is fully compliant with the final A/153 standard as adopted Oct. 16, 2009.

Similarly, the Linear AT7001 DTV exciter with its optional A/153 Mobile DTV-ready software integrates seamlessly with transmission system lineups that are written to the standard.