Linear Acoustic to Unveil Expanded Product Family at 2012 NAB Show

Linear AERO.1000

At this year’s NAB Show, Linear Acoustic will unveil several new additions to its product line-up, including the AERO.lite Transmission Audio Loudness Manager for two-channel applications, the high-density AERO.1000 Transmission Audio Loudness Manager with up to eight individual processing cores with Dolby coding in a 1RU package, and the streamlined LQ-1 Loudness Meter.



Linear Acoustic’s product lines include the AERO range of real-time, file-based loudness managers, UPMAX upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ series of loudness metering products. Linear Acoustic metering and loudness control products are ideal for stations that want to ensure CALM compliance, but want to do so without compromising audio quality.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Linear Acoustic will be at booth N3737.



