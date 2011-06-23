Linear Acoustic to introduce AERO.lite at BroadcastAsia 2011

At BroadcastAsia 2011 in Singapore this week, Linear Acoustic revealed AERO.lite, the newest member of the AERO series family of loudness control products.



"Occasionally a broadcast engineer will tell us the AERO.air or AERO.one is simply more than his or her operation needs," says Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "So we asked ourselves if we could design an essentials-only AERO loudness controller worthy of the Linear Acoustic name and offer it at a truly economical price. Happily, we are proud to introduce the AERO.lite to fulfill that need."



AERO.lite is a loudness controller designed to provide top-quality, affordable audio transmission processing. The one-rack, stereo-only unit offers wideband and multiband processing and handles AES, HD/SD-/SDI and analog audio.



