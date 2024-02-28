Lightricks Launches LTX Studio Generative AI Filmmaking Platform

CHICAGO— Lightricks , an Israeli-based developer of photo and video editing apps has announced the launch of LTX Studio, which the company claims is the “first-of-its-kind” generative AI-driven editing platform for video production and filmmaking. The company is currently inviting consumers to join a waitlist to beta the app, which will be publicly launched March 27.

With the recent emergence of generative video services from the likes of OpenAI and Google, Lightricks claims that its AI-first status and experience in building its AI photo and video editing apps Facetune, Photoleap, and Videoleap will give it an advantage and that its browser-based LTX Studio will allow filmmakers, advertising/marketing agencies, content creators and others to streamline the entire video production process, from scripting to editing, into a single, intuitive interface.

“LTX Studio leverages Lightricks’ years of experience in transforming cutting-edge research into practical creative solutions for consumers and creators,” the company said. “Using its proprietary algorithms and AI models integrated with the latest in generative AI advances, LTX Studio produces cohesive and highly consistent visual stories, offering multiple intuitive “directorial” tools spanning from script writing, through camera control and character consistency, to editing.”

LTX Studio offers idea visualization; storyboarding and scene planning; advanced control and customization, allowing creators to choose, change, or customize characters, camera angles, backgrounds, audio and voice effects, and more; faster pre-production and rough cuts and real-time feedback and adjustments.

“LTX Studio opens up a new world for expressing creativity on a larger scale — changing the landscape of video production for creators, filmmakers, studios, and marketers,” says Lightricks CEO and co-founder, Zeev Farbman. “The visual stories made by the filmmakers and creators that we selected to first test LTX Studio are deeply inspiring, and demonstrate the powerful capabilities of our new product. We’re thrilled to be on the frontier of this new creative age.”

LTX Studio can create high-quality video from brief definitions or longer-form stories and screenplays and offers “intuitive directorial tools” such as an automatic script writer; scene control; character consistency; camera control and one-click edit.