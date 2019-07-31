LG Releasing Rollable TV Worldwide in 2020

SEOUL, South Korea—While Korean consumers will have the first to purchase LG's rollable OLED TV R will have the first chance to do so later in 2019, those outside of Korea will have to wait until 2020. The rollable TV from LG is said to be the first TV display that can roll up on itself. No price has been set for the LG OLED TV R.

