Leightronix - UltraNexus-SDI Server



The UltraNexus-SDI video server system from Leightronix is designed for fully digital television automated playout. It has dual MPEG recording and playout channels and can provide simultaneous recording and playback of content.



The system has a built-in Web server to provide an on-line program guide with a real-time listing of upcoming programs available through a user’s Web site.







The Ultra-Nexus can overlay graphics or text and delivers graphics, text and overlays as required for emergency messages.



The system provides high quality recording of up to 24 hours of video and audio, and has a video-on-demand function for creating an Internet-optimized digital media stream.



For more information, contact Leightronix at 800-243-5589 or visit www.leightronix.com.



