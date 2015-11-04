Lectrosonics Debuts HHa Handheld Transmitter

RIO RANCHO, N.M.—Lectrosonics has unveiled the latest in its line of digital hybrid wireless handheld transmitters, the HHa. Featuring a wide tuning range of 75 MHz, selectable RF power of 50-100 mW, IR sync, and a USB port for firmware updates in the field, the HHa is designed for wireless microphone applications.

HHa digital hybrid wireless handheld transmitter

The HHa transmitter features a frequency response of 40 Hz – 20 kHz, plus or minus 1dB, 105dB signal to noise. The digital hybrid wireless process delivers compandor-free audio and uses an analog FM carrier to transmit an encoded signal that delivers digital audio quality while remaining spectrum efficient.

The HHa’s standard capsule mount accepts a range of industry-standard dynamic, electret and condenser microphone elements. It also features a programmable external button, which can be set at mute, cough, power, talkback, or bypassed.

Lectrosonics expects to release the HHa in the fourth quarter of 2015 at a starting price of $1,750.