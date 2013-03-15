Leader to Showcase New Addition to Test Instrument Line at the NAB Show
At this year’s NAB Show, Leader Instruments Corporation will showcase four recent additions to its test instrument product range: the Leader LV5837 audio signal and loudness monitor, LV7700 rasterizing signal analyzer, LV5980 17 inch screen SDI waveform monitor and LV5307 7 inch screen compact monitor/rasterizer.
The LV5837 addresses broadcaster’s needs for audio loudness monitoring and the LV7700 allows content production staff and engineering to check the quality of video and audio on a much larger screen than can be accommodated in a portable instrument.
The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Leader Instruments Corporation will be at booth C6516.
