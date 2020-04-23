Leader Electronics Launches LT4611 Audio, Video Generator

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Leader Electronics is adding the new LT4611 generator to its lineup of test instruments and signal generators.

The LT4611 is a 1U full-rack-width generator designed for use in both SDI and IP that produces analog video sync, audio word-clock signals and SMPTE ST 2059-2 profiles. Based on the LT4610, Leader has introduced the LT4611 at a lower entry point so broadcasters can select features moving forward in the transition from SDI to IP, the company says.

LT4611 has both a 10 GbE and 1GbE PTP interface. It also comes standard with three independent synchronized analog black and burst outputs. There is also support for a stay-in-sync function and a slow-lock function designed to reduce quality-of-service issues when genlock is restored.

All functions of the LT4611 can be managed from the front panel or remotely. There are up to 10 preset configurations that can be saved within the generator to recall. The unit can be set to restart with the same settings each time. In addition, logo data and preset data can be written to and recalled from plug-in memory devices via a front-panel USB port.

Other features include dual power supplies, three LT4610-compatible hardware options and four LT4611-specific hardware options that can be selected based on the specific environment. Additional features can be added when required.

The LT4611 is now available.