Lawo releases V_pro8

Lawo has released its first video device, the V__pro8 compact video tool for connecting different format video signals .



The V__pro8 delivers high-quality cross format conversion and color correction. It also embeds and de-embeds audio. Today’s high-density audio connections, such as RAVENNA and MADI, provide video-to-audio bridges within the studio infrastructure. The V__pro8 works as a flexible matrix system. With its 8 x 8 video matrix and a 384 x 384 audio matrix it is possible to switch any signal to any other signal. The V__pro8 offers a GUI based on HTML5 that makes it easy to handle day-to-day work.