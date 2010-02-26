Lawo releases Version 4.8 software upgrade

Digital audio manufacturer Lawo has released a new interface for the mc² console series and the Nova73 HD routing systems. The new Version 4.8 software represents a complete redesign for a faster, more flexible workflow and also offers innovative networking possibilities and individual configurations.

V4.8 includes a new channel display that features additional color and textural information for the VCA and link displays. In addition, it is now possible to interconnect any number of channels, with an almost unlimited number of link groups. Each link group can be linked with different modules, such as fader, mute or EQ. In addition, a color and name can be assigned to each group, making it easy to differentiate the various link groups in a channel with absolute certainty. Each channel can even meter one of the first eight linked channels, comparable to a VCA master.

The same method of differentiating with colors is now also available for VCA slaves. In addition to a permanent link group, a temporary link of multiple channels can be created using the couple function, allowing for the quick adjustment of all of the grouped channels’ parameters. Changing the level of aux-send or input gain for a large number of channels can be completed with only three moves. Even bus assign can be established efficiently within a coupled group.

Additional templates for the creation of individual configurations have also been included in the v4.8 release. The user can now independently change the function of user buttons on the fader and select them to the N-1, audio-follow-video or left-to-both/right-to-both functions.

Available since January, the Lawo v4.8 software interface has already been supplied to many systems. Currently, it is in action at the Vancouver Olympics, providing international broadcast feeds from the luge, skeleton and bobsled events on Whistler Mountain.