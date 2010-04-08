Lawo, Optocore announce cooperative project integration

Lawo, manufacturer of mixing consoles and routing systems, and Optocore, provider of synchronous audio networks, have successfully completed their first joint project in Salzburg, Austria. For this, Optocore developed a Lawo Emulation Mode (LEM) that enables a Lawo console to communicate with Optocore I/O units. These are mainly used in the fields of sound reinforcement, fixed installations and broadcast. This new development enables the Lawo console to receive audio signals and control Optocore preamps. The two companies have affirmed their intention to work cooperatively on future projects.

The installation of a Lawo mc²66 console as part of a transition from analog to digital infrastructure was the focus of modernization at Mozarteum University last year. This enables faster workflow and digital networking throughout the building. “The mc²66 is a reliable console and provides excellent audio quality. Its success in radio stations, theaters and concert houses certainly tipped the balance in favor of Lawo,” said Peter Schmidt, head of the audio and video technology department at the university, when asked what made them choose Lawo.

Mozarteum University already had an Optocore installation for the transfer of control data and audio and video signals. The installation is used for tapping signals from the various concert halls and studios in the university and mixing them in the studio control room. Following a proposal from the university, the companies commenced work on a solution to enable communication between the Lawo console and the Optocore network. The console now controls 96 Optocore mic/line inputs and 96 line outputs that are distributed throughout the building. Selecting which of the 200 available mic/line preamps are controlled can be modified on-demand in groups of eight.

The collaboration in this initial project included implementation of the control protocol used by Lawo’s DALLIS stage boxes. Based on this requirement, the two firms created the LEM for the Optocore synchronous network. Following a successful start, everything is now in place for further cooperation between Lawo and Optocore on future projects.