Lawo brings console-based loudness metering to NAB

Lawo will be demonstrating a number of new and recent products at Booth C2628 at this year’s NAB Show. These demos will feature loudness metering, the latest feature of Lawo mc² consoles. Following EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 specifications, and based on ITU 1770 standard, the mc² series will now feature loudness metering for every channel. The metering is shown in the channel display and the GUI main display; a permanent display of the integrated measurements is provided within the interface.

Lawo also will introduce the newest member of its on-air radio and TV broadcast console family to the U.S. market. The new sapphire production console features a modular design, allowing a basic sapphire to be expanded to include up to 60 motorized faders among its many options.

Additionally, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with Lawo’s recent v4.12 software release, which will be demonstrated on the mc²66 MKII and the mc² 90 consoles. The company will also show its Lawo Remote App for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, along with the Lawo’s Plug-in Collection, the new Nova29 compact MADI router and the Nova73 HD router.