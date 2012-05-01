LARCAN integrates Triveni Digital transport stream monitoring in end-to-end mobile DTV demonstration

Triveni Digital’s StreamScope MT-40 real-time DTV transport stream monitor and analyzer, featuring mobile DTV capabilities was demonstrated within LARCAN's mobile DTV system at the 2012 NAB Show. Showcased at the LARCAN booth, the Mobile Plus end-to-end solution for fixed and mobile DTV delivery relied on the StreamScope MT-40 to provide MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring and analysis of DTV mobile signals.

By supporting all of the latest mobile standards and protocols, the company's StreamScope MT-40, when paired with LARCAN’s new and complete mobile television transmission system, allows users to reliably support a variety of mobile applications.

The StreamScope MT-40 DTV monitoring and analysis tool features a single user-friendly graphical interface, enabling services providers to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams in real time, from any location across the network. Broadcasters have the capability to view EPG and ESG data sets and program guides, as well as verify that all streams comply with ATSC, MPEG, ATSC A/78, SCTE, DVB-SI, ISDB, and ATSC M/H standards and protocols. By identifying potential transport stream issues, the StreamScope MT-40 allows users to address the problem quickly and resolve the underlying cause to ensure the integrity and reliability of mobile transport streams.