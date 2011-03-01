Laird Telemedia - CAT-5 AV Linl



PhatCat Econo Systems provide a cost-effective way to transport audio and video signals via CAT-5 cable to cover distances of up to 1,500 feet. Even greater distances are possible when MediaTwist CAT-5 cable is used to interconnect units.



Three PhatCat models are available to cover a range of requirements. These include a two-channel audio/video system, a four-channel video-only system and a four-channel audio-only system.



The transmitters and receivers are equipped with RJ45 connectors for the CAT-5 cable and BNC and RCA devices for video and audio interfacing.



The individual units can be used in a table top configuration or rack-mounted with an optional kit.



For additional information, contact Laird Telemedia at 800-898-0795 or visit www.lairdtelemedia.com.



