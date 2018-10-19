KTEN Upgrades to Broadcast Pix BPswitch for Enhanced Election Coverage

CHELMSFORD, MA–KTEN, a dual NBC/ABC affiliate with a CW substation serving the Sherman-Ada, Texas market recently upgraded its control room with a Broadcast Pix BPswitch integrated production switcher, as part of an effort to prepare the station for next month’s election coverage.

Owned by Lockwood Broadcast Group, KTEN’s studio is based in Denison, Texas, and produces more than seven hours of local news each weekday across its three channels. News broadcasts begin with morning news starting at 4:30 a.m. and conclude with a 10 p.m. newscast. The studio includes three robotic cameras and a stationary “grid cam,” which is used for bumps and other transitions.

The switcher's BPfusion software is integrated with NewBlueNTX multi-layer 3D graphics which streamlines the creation of data-intensive CG graphics. BPfusion automatically updates graphics using data from RSS feeds, Twitter, scoreboards, and other sources over IP. With simple drag-and-drop operation, BPfusion uses templates to integrate information into customized graphics like multi-layer election maps without re-keying the data.

BPfusion also allows KTEN to import Adobe After Effects projects directly into NewBlueNTX. Previously, the graphics department had to render some graphics as Targa sequences, which added a cumbersome step to the production process. Now, the graphics are simply dropped into the BPswitch Watch-Folders media management system without re-rendering, then transferred to the switcher’s integrated clip store. Martinez said BPfusion has also “really streamlined our scoreboard gathering” for KTEN’s Friday night high school football show.