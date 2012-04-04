Korean broadcasters MBC and SBS use Karisma 3D graphics system for 2012 general election

The Matrox X.Mio2 card will be the heart of HD coverage during April’s 19th general election and presidential election in December.

Matrox® Video Products Group today announced that video equipment manufacturer Visual Research Inc. (VRi) has chosen the Matrox X.Mio2 card, one of the Matrox DSX™ Developer Products, as the heart of its Karisma 3D graphics system.

South Korea's major broadcasters MBC and SBS will be using Karisma for HD coverage of the 19th general election in April and the presidential election in December 2012. After an intense competition among international and local equipment suppliers, VRi was awarded the contract, which will see 25 systems installed at MBC and three systems installed at SBS.

