Korea Taps DS Broadcast Encoder for 4K Trials

LAS VEGAS— The DS Broadcast BGE9000 encoder is transmitting 4K Ultra HDTV in 4K trials in South Korea, according to the vendor.



Enhanced since its introduction last fall, DS Broadcast said the BGE9000 now features support for Dolby AC-4 audio and MPEG-H audio as well as 4K Ultra HD encoding and four full HD encoding streams in real time. The BGE9000 is designed with hybrid capabilities, as a dedicated 4K Ultra HD / HEVC system-on-chip encoder it is used for video encoding while audio encoding and multiplex are done in a programmable embedded processors and a high-performance CPU.



Several newer technologies such like HEVC video encoding, Dolby AC-4 audio encoding, MPEG-H audio encoding, and ROUTE/MMTP multiplexing are required to fully support for ATSC 3.0, DS Broadcast said.





Inputs to the encoder are 12G-SDI or 4x 3G-SDI. Outputs are IP or MPEG-2 TS over ASI. One more important feature of BGE9000 is that it supports Precision Time Protocol (IEEE 1588 v2) to enable accurate system synchronization of ATSC 3.0 services. The BGE9000 delivers guaranteed Mean Time Between Failures of over 50,000 hours.



DS Broadcast said it also is offering a broadcast quality HD-to-4K Ultra HD upconversion transcoder, model BGX2400, which employs a “self-similarity based super resolution system.” DS Broadcast said the BGX2400 is designed specifically for HD-quality original video content owners. The BGX2400 transcoder supports various input container formats and video codecs, upconverts to 4K Ultra HD video, and then writes back to the specified output format. It is also equipped with HDMI 2.0 to check upconverted images.