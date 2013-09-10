Kontron to demo scalable cloud HEVC delivery, transcoding at IBC

Kontron will participate with Intel at its TV from Cloud to Home booth during the IBC 2013 to demonstrate live video delivery in the cloud with partners Vanguard Video and Vantrix.

As both traditional mobile service providers and cable operators continue to position themselves for growth with HD multiscreen content delivery, the challenges are becoming increasingly complex due to 4K television to the home and UltraHD/HEVC to the mobile device.

The massively scalable distributed processing of the Kontron SYMKLOUD Media modular platform, featuring third- and fourth-generation Intel Core i7 processors, forms the basis of this cloud option. It will be employed at IBC 2013 to simultaneously run live H.265/HEVC encoding from Vanguard Video and exceptionally high-density video transcoding from Vantrix. The Intel-based SYMKLOUD platform from Kontron was also provisioned for cloud management using OpenStack.

See Kontron at the IBC 2013 Intel Stand 14.106.