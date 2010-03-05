KOAT-TV adds Beat the Traffic

KOAT-TV, the ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, NM, has unveiled its new traffic reporting system to assist drivers with their commutes.

The station has chosen Beat the Traffic to provide a dynamic 3D perspective of roads and highways and display current traffic conditions throughout the region.

KOAT viewers, as well as KOAT.com and KOAT mobile/WAP visitors, will benefit from real-time traffic speed information pertaining to their routes. KOAT's most up-to-the-minute traffic reports will be complemented with instant trip times on key routes. The station will report traffic problems for a wide territory ranging from Las Cruzes/Deming to Raton on I- 25 and Gallup to Tucumcari on I- 40.