KEXP-FM Adopts Dalet MAM

LOS ANGELES—Dalet announced that KEXP selected Dalet Radio Suite, powered by the Dalet Galaxy platform, to modernize and digitize its operations. KEXP is a Seattle-based radio station and arts organization with a reputation for featuring breaking new artists. KEXP approached Dalet to unify all of its media acquisition, production and delivery under a single advanced MAM platform with extensible and rich collaborative production and metadata tools to curate a continuously growing catalog of exclusive performances and music libraries.



KEXP’s varied programming mix includes a real-time on-demand playlist, a two-week archive of radio shows and an array of podcasts. KEXP also features in-studio performances and interviews transmitted live on air or pre-recorded, edited and then broadcast or made available on-demand. The Dalet installation lays the groundwork for the station to better leverage social media platforms for trends and analytics for on-air talent and programming to produce audience-driven playlists.



Dalet Galaxy a production, playout and distribution system designed for media convergence. The integration at KEXP provided a complete digital environment, enabling integration with a number of key third-party applications. All pre-recorded programs and audio/video content production for commercials, station promos or jingles will be created using Adobe Audition or Avid ProTools. Audition and ProTools users will push files and associate metadata to the Galaxy central repository where it will be indexed, stored and synchronized with the MusicBrainz database.