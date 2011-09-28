Keshet Broadcasting, The Box partner on Screenz to provide crossmedia products

Israeli broadcaster Keshet Broadcasting and international content and advertising company The Box have announced a joint venture called Screenz to deliver crossmedia products to TV, distribution and production companies worldwide.

Screenz brings together the expertise of Mako, the digital arm of Keshet, and The Box's merging of content and technology to help broadcasters deal with radical changes in viewing habits worldwide.

Viewers, and especially those who are 30 years old and younger, arrive at their TV screens today because of content that enticed them online, on mobile phones or from social media. Screenz will provide TV makers with ways to execute crossmedia strategies and meet their viewers on their own grounds, which turns TV shows into multiscreen events.

Screenz has an extensive portfolio of customizable products that it has deployed to build audiences for various broadcast programs. These include interactive dashboards, applications and online games for hit TV shows.