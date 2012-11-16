KBVO puts Granite-hard tackle on high school football

KBVO, the MyNetworkTV affiliate serving Austin, TX, is using a Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 Video Control Center to produce local high school football and basketball games.

Granite is a key component in the station’s 20ft box production trailer because its built-in Fluent workflow tools allow a two-person team in the trailer to produce a professional broadcast.

The LIN Television-owned KBVO is co-located with sister station KXAN, the local NBC affiliate, and KNVA, the CW affiliate with which LIN has a local marketing agreement. Last year, station management decided to rebrand KBVO as a local sports station. The strategy included a new on-air look, broadcasting San Antonio Spurs basketball and Texas Rangers baseball, expanding coverage of Big 12 college basketball and SEC college football, and producing coverage of local high school football and basketball.

The HD production trailer, purchased through Markertek in 2010, is being used for its third season of high school football. Beyond high school sports, KXAN also has used the production trailer for town hall events, and will use it for news coverage of upcoming Formula 1 racing events.

During high school football season, KBVO usually produces two games each week, a Thursday night game that is broadcast live and a Friday night live-to-tape game that is broadcast during the weekend. Games are also available for online.

Fluent-View provides multiview capabilities for the trailer’s four 20in LCD monitors. Korey Wisland, KBVO production manager, who directs most local sports programs, has created several customized layouts for football, basketball and news coverage.

For game coverage, Fluent Clip Store is used extensively for commercials and sponsor billboards, as well as promos and show opens. In addition, the station’s graphics department creates backgrounds and lower-third graphics, and Granite’s built-in Inscriber CG is used to add text for each contest.

On game day, a typical five-camera setup includes two high cameras and two field cameras, as well as one robotic camera in the booth that is controlled through the Granite. During the game, one crew member is responsible for video replay and audio, while the second crew member handles directing, graphics and clips.