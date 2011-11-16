KBS launched new HD Truck fully equipped with EVS

Korean national broadcasting company KBS confirmed its commitment in EVS, a leading manufacturer of live broadcast production systems. The new mobile unit, supplied by German integrator Broadcast Solutions includes five new HD XT series servers controlled by LSM remote control as well as IPDirector content management systems for clipping and media transfer operations.

The new HD mobile facility was successfully introduced for the IAAF World Championships in Daegu last August. Being the event’s host broadcaster, KBS was responsible for producing the international signal in HD. The hub of International Broadcast Centre came with a multilateral production infrastructure for ingesting multiple feeds, media browsing and production exchange, highlights package creation as well as archive preparation. In total, over 40 EVS production servers were deployed to produce this World class event.