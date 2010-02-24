JVC to Showcase New ‘G Series’ Broadcast Monitors at NAB

JVC DT-V17G1Z

JVC Professional Products, division of JVC USA, will display its new Vérité “G Series” of professional LCD monitors, which feature 3G and dual-link HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs at the NAB Show. The 17-inch DT-V17G1Z and the 24-inch DT-V24G1Z are designed for broadcast, studio, mobile, and field applications that demand accurate color reproduction for critical image evaluation.



G Series monitors feature a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter, and LTC/VITC timecode support. It has a new, non-glossy LCD panel, which provides improved picture quality. EIA-608/708 DTV closed captioning is supported via HD-SDI inputs.



Both models are equipped with traditional rotary knobs for sound and picture control, plus a built-in speaker and an adjustable stand. The DT-V17G1Z also provides AC/DC operation and a handle for field use. G Series monitors feature an HDMI-compatible DVI-D input for Blu-ray playback, plus component and composite inputs to accommodate legacy equipment.



The 24-inch DT-V24G1Z offers native 1920x1080 resolution, and the 17-inch DT-V17G1Z offers 1366x768 resolution.



