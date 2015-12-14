JVC to Introduce GY-HM200SP Camcorder

WAYNE, N.J.—Under the lights of the Big Apple, JVC is prepared to unveil its latest camcorder at the 2015 SVG Summit, the GY-HM200SP 4KCAM. Featuring embedded score panel graphics, the GY-HM200SP is designed for single-camera local sports coverage, producing a real-time score overlay on recorded or streamed video output without using an external CG and production switcher.

GY-HM200SP

With an intuitive GUI, the GY-HM200SP can receive score information directly from a mobile device that is connected wirelessly to the camera. It can also interface directly to a venue’s scoreboard controller through either a wired or wireless interface.

The GY-HM200SP comes with all of the professional features of the GY-HM200. This includes a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS imager and integrated 12x zoom lens with optical image stabilizer and 24x dynamic zoom in HD mode. The camera can record 4K Ultra HD, 4:2:2 Full HD, SD, and a 70 Mbps mode that records 4K in smaller files on Class 10 SDHC/SDXC memory cards. Other features include a built-in HD streaming engine with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, dual XLR audio inputs with built-in phantom power, an integrated handle with hot shoe and microphone mount, and SDI and HDMI video outputs.

JVC will begin shipping the GY-HM200SP in January at a starting price of $2,795.