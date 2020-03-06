JVC to Intro HEVC Encoder at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—JVC plans to present its new KA-EN200G H.265/HEVC encoder, which aims to provide higher quality, lower bitrate streaming for the CONNECTED CAM series, at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The KA-EN200G encoder is a plug-in module that can fit into the expansion slot of any CONNECTED CAM model of camcorder (GY-HC900, GY-HC500 and GY-HC550). JVC says that this results in higher quality images with up to 50% reduced bandwidth and enables the use of 10-bit 4:2:2.

“We recognize that HEVC offers more advantages over the H.264/AVC compression standard,” said Edgar Shane, general manager, engineering at JVC. “JVC allows its customers to future-proof the investment they’ve made in JVC’s CONNECTED CAM line.”

JVC will display the KA-EN200G, which is currently available, at booth C4417 during the 2020 NAB Show, taking place April 18-22.