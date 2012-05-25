JVC debuts GY-HM650 ProHD

JVC Professional Products Company has unveiled its GY-HM650 ProHD handheld mobile news camera, for ENG.



Equipped with dual codecs, the GY-HM650 produces full HD files on one memory card while simultaneously creating smaller, Web-friendly files (1/4 HD) on a second card. With built-in FTP and Wi-Fi connectivity, the unit delivers the footage back to a station without a microwave or satellite connection.



With a built-in Fujinon wide angle 23X zoom lens, low-light performance and sensitivity of F11 at 2000 lux, the GY-HM650 has ideal optics for challenging shooting environments. The HD lens has a focal range of 29mm-667mm (35mm equivalent) and includes manual focus, servo zoom, and iris rings, along with three ND filters and a removable hood. Other features include JVC’s auto-focus with face detection and an optical image stabilizer.



Equipped with three, 1/3in 1920 x 1080 12-bit CMOS sensors, the lightweight camera records HD or SD footage in multiple file formats, including native XDCAM EX (.MP4), Final Cut Pro (.MOV) and AVCHD, to non-proprietary SDHC or SDXC media cards. It also records .MXF files with rich descriptive metadata that is optimized for asset management. The camera includes HD-SDI and HDMI outputs for easy monitoring of HD footage.