JVC Connected Cam Adds SRT Technology

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC has launched a firmware update for its Connect Cam 500 and 900 series cameras, adding open source Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) technology.

Among the features now available in the Connected Cam models with new SRT technology is Forward Error Correction, which allows for redundant data stream packet loss recovery. There is also Stream Identifier (ID), enabling for multiple cameras to stream directly to one device. Vertical interval time code (VITC) and longitudinal time code (LTC) functions have also been applied, which are helpful for live production and synchronized streaming of live events.

JVC’s Connected Cam system, which also includes SRT-enabled BR-DE900 decoder, BR-EN900 encoder and the KM-IP6000 switcher, is cross-compatible between brands, allowing users to incorporate different streaming video capabilities with existing streaming studio equipment.

“The Connected Cam system, with compatible decoders and switchers and SRT’s open source technology, provides a truly plug-and-play streaming ecosystem that does not require expensive backpacks,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. He says the Connected Cam system is ideal for IP-based productions.