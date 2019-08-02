JVC Adds Facebook Live Integration to GY-HM250 Cam

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC’s GY-HM250 is now on Facebook, as the company announced a recent upgrade to the 4KCAM handheld camcorders that includes Facebook Live as a menu choice for streamlined connectivity. JVC claims that this free upgrade makes GY-HM250 the first full integrated camera with Facebook Live.

The GY-HM250 connects to Facebook Live by pairing the camera with a Facebook account, allowing for any pages setup in Facebook to appear in the viewfinder. Live streaming is initiated by clicking on the user’s timeline. While streaming, video can also be recorded to dual SD memory cards.

In an effort to boost security for live video content, Facebook now requires all streaming video to use secure RTMPS protocol. The new upgrade covers this security protocol in all GY-HM250 models, including the base model, the GY-HM250SP and GY-HM250HW.

The GY-HM250 camera from JVC is designed for single-camera production, offering features like built-in streaming, built-in graphics and XLR audio connections. Featuring a 1/2.3-inch BSI 4K CMOS imager, the camera can record in 4K/30p and 4K/24p.