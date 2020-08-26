JVC Adds Connected CAMs to Warranty Program

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video is extending its warranty program to now include Connected CAM 500 series streaming handheld camcorders. With this new warranty program, customers have a three-year protection guarantee on parts and labor for all applicable cameras.

JVC’s GY-HC500 base model, the GY-HC500 with advanced streaming and graphics and the GY-HC500SPC sports coaching and production camera now fall under the warranty program.

For customers to qualify for the extended warranty, they must register within 30 days of the purchase date and save a copy of the confirmation screen as proof of registration. Proof of purchase, such as a receipt or dealer invoice, will be required for warranty service. In addition, studio components must be integral to a complete studio system, with camcorder, to be applicable for the warranty.

