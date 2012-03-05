Jünger Audio Products for CALM Compliance Make U.S. Debut at NAB

Jünger Audio D-AP LM4 Four-channel Digital Audio Processor

At the 2012 NAB Show, two Jünger Audio products will make their U.S. debut, including the D-AP LM4 four-channel digital audio processor and D-AP LM2 two-channel digital audio processor. The D-AP LM4 enables broadcasters and video producers to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content. The D-AP LM2 helps control dynamics and loudness of digital (AES/EBU) or analog audio in many applications, including TV, radio, music production and PA.



These two new additions to the AP family of loudness control processors help U.S. broadcasters stay within CALM legislation parameters. The AP family incorporates Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned Level Magic adaptive loudness algorithm, which complies with ITU 1770 (versions 1 and 2), ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32, EBU R128, and other loudness regulations.



Jünger Audio will show its T-AP TV Audio Processor, which provides loudness control, upmix, and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2). It includes Jünger Audio’s Spectral Signature technology, which lets TV and radio broadcasters create a signature mask as a template so they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Jünger Audio will be at booth SU3604.



