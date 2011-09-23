Jünger adds two new *AP audio processors at IBC 2011

At IBC 2011, audio loudness and dynamics specialist Jünger Audio launched two powerful new additions to its range of LEVEL MAGIC processors. These new units expand the *AP family of products that were first introduced at NAB 2010.

The first unit, the D*AP LM2, is a two-channel Digital Audio Processor incorporating Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC A/85. Designed as a successor to Jünger’s groundbreaking D06 unit, the D*AP LM2 offers a powerful combination of dynamics and loudness control, making it suitable for applications including television, radio, music production and PA.

The D*AP LM2 is capable of handling both analog and digital (AES/EBU) audio and features an automatic input switchover with parallel output formats. Jünger Audio’s Adaptive Dynamics come as standard, allowing the incorporation of additional processing blocks such as filters, compressors, expanders and the recently introduced Spectral Signature processor, a proprietary technology that gives broadcasters the ability to create a signature mask as a template so that they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content. The D*AP LM2 is rack mountable and is controllable through a newly designed front panel or via a Web based interface. It also comes with a power fail bypass as standard.

Jünger Audio’s second new product for IBC — and the third in the new *AP family — is the D*AP LM4, a four-channel Digital Audio Processor that also incorporates LEVEL MAGIC II. The D*AP LM4 is aimed at television broadcasters and video production and post production companies that need to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content. Similar in concept to the hugely popular Jünger Audio B46 processor (which it will ultimately replace), the D*AP LM4 also features onboard AES/EBU digital I/O, along with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O or analog I/O.

Whatever format the customer chooses, all Jünger Audio *AP devices come with power fail bypass to ensure operational security, a rack-mount physical design, and can be operated via either a smart new front panel or via a Web interface for those who wish to operate it remotely.

The original Jünger *AP product, the T*AP TV Audio Processor, remains as the core of the family. Primarily designed for TV playout facilities, the device fulfils the quality requirements set by major broadcasters around the world by providing Loudness control, Upmix and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2). T*AP uses Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC II algorithm for automatic, adaptive loudness control, and also offers Spectral Signature as standard, enabling broadcasters to dynamically equalize and ‘color’ their sound with ease. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance.v