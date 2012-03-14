Jampro to unveil new ProStar UHF slot antenna, mask filter at 2012 NAB Show

Jampro will showcase the JA/MS-BB broadband UHF slot antenna, an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas.

The JA/MS-BB, part of the ProStar product line, provides a single, compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Designed for multichannel/combined-channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the antenna arrives factory tuned and installation-ready.

Jampro also will unveil the new 8in RCEC Mask Filter, which is designed to provide an output power of 5kw. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts, and the high-Q cavities provide low-pass band insertion loss in a compact design.