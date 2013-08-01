Jampro to highlight UHF Band IV, V antennas at IBC 2013
Jampro Antennas will unveil a variety of new antenna solutions for the international broadcast market at IBC 2013.
The company will unveil its UHF broadband medium-power panel antenna for Bands IV and V in all polarizations, including: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL. The antenna is designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting.
Jampro also will feature its JVD-U and JCD-U broadband UHF antennas for both VPOL and CPOL polarization. The JVD-U and JCD-U broadband antennas are designed for low- to medium-power applications requiring UHF Band-IV and Band-V solutions, particularly rooftop deployments.
The antenna is a vertically or circularly polarized system enclosed by a full cylindrical radome for environmental protection and minimal urban visual impact.
See Jampro Antennas at IBC 2013 Stand 8.B96.
