Jampro to feature new UHF broadband antennas at BroadcastAsia

Jampro Antennas will exhibit advanced versions of its family of UHF Broadband antennas that offer enhanced polarization options at BroadcastAsia2013 in Singapore, June 18-21. The company also will highlight its established FM, TV, RF and rigid-line products.

Jampro‘s UHF broadband medium-power panel antenna is now available for Bands IV and V in all polarizations: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL. The antenna is designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting.

The company’s JVD-U and JCD-U UHF broadband antennas are now both available with vertical and circular polarization for the UHF Bands IV and V. The antennas were designed as low- to medium-power solutions, with a special focus on rooftop deployment.

The antenna is a vertically or circularly polarized system enclosed by a full cylindrical radome for environmental protection and minimal urban visual impact. The antenna is broadband over band IV/V allowing multiple UHF channels to be transmitted at the same time.

Constructed from marine brass and aluminum and designed for long life and value, the antenna is well suited for DVB-T2 (ISDB-T or ATSC digital TV application) channels. The antenna is fully assembled and tested before shipping to the customer.