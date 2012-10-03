Jampro focuses on customizable solutions at IBC2012
Jampro Antennas demonstrated its full complement of RF equipment, including antennas and combiners, with a special focus on system customization at IBC 2012 last month in Amsterdam.
Jampro exhibited broadcast solutions, including the JAT-U UHF super turnstile and JUHD Broadband UHF panel antennas that are both radome-enclosed, the Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna for multi-channel/combined channel operations, the RCEC (8in) mask filter and the compact and modular RCCC constant impedance combiner.
