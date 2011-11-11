iZotope announces Ozone 5 mastering software

Software and DSP specialist iZotope introduced its latest audio mastering suite software, Ozone 5 Advanced, at the recent AES show. Also introduced was Ozone 5, an update to its critically acclaimed software mastering suite.

“Whether you’re a musician, engineer, or mastering pro, Ozone 5 lets you master music and other audio simply and efficiently,” says Nick Dika, iZotope senior product manager. “Ozone 5 is the biggest update we’ve ever offered, with improvements that will appeal to Ozone experts and new users alike. Ozone 5 Advanced is designed to set a new industry standard for mastering tools. Advanced includes many exclusive features, and offers mixing and mastering engineers an even higher level of flexibility, precision and control.”

iZotope has greatly expanded Ozone 5's modules with a focus on pristine sound, enhanced DSP, optimized workflow and an updated interface. Ozone 5 Advanced builds on the product line’s reputation for superior sound quality with extended features and controls, including new innovations in visual feedback.

Ozone 4 customers who purchased after Oct. 1, 2011, will receive a free upgrade to Ozone 5 upon release. Special upgrade pricing will be available for all previous Ozone customers.