ITEAM chooses TeamCast DVB-T2 demodulator for T2 trial

ITEAM, the Institute of Telecommunications and Multimedia Applications (the research center of the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia, Spain), has selected TeamCast for its DVB-T2 demodulator for its DVB test bed.

The D-MOD T2 DVB-T2 demodulator from TeamCast is designed for testing and monitoring the RF signal quality of the DVB-T2 signal, the second generation of DTT.

ITEAM takes part in many competitive R&D projects involving digital TV, said David Gómez-Barquero of the ITEAM Research Institute. For DVB-T2, ITEAM is involved in the European ENGINES project (Celtic project). The main goal of ENGINES is to support the standardization work of the next generation mobile broadcasting standard DVB-NGH, and to perform the in-depth validation of the DVB-T2 standard, he said.