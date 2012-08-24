iStreamPlanet to showcase live and on-demand streaming portfolio at IBC2012
At IBC2012 iStreamPlanet will showcase its portfolio of live and on demand streaming video services and solutions including its Director 3.7 Online Video Platform.
The cost-effective platform speeds up content ingest and transcoding, simplifies content management with intuitive "at your fingertips" dashboard controls and project workflows, and provides customizable, embeddable players for high-quality playback experiences on multiple devices.
Director 3.7's project-based workflow allows content owners to create custom and unique projects that automatically transcode media into one or several output formats; process categories, tags, and other key metadata; and publish the transcoded content to selected individuals or multiple playlists.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox