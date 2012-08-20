iStreamPlanet to showcase Director 3.7 at IBC2012

Among several of its products to be highlighted at IBC2012, iStreamPlanet's Director 3.7 online video platform enables broadcasters to deliver live and on-demand video across multiple platforms.

The cost-effective platform speeds up content ingest and transcoding, simplifies content management with intuitive "at your fingertips" dashboard controls and project workflows, and provides customizable, embeddable players for high-quality playback experiences on multiple devices. Whether it's a single client or multiple divisions, Director 3.7's project-based workflow allows content owners to create custom and unique projects that automatically transcode media into one or several output formats; process categories, tags, and other key metadata; and publish the transcoded content to selected individuals or multiple playlists.