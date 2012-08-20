Trending

iStreamPlanet to showcase Director 3.7 at IBC2012

Among several of its products to be highlighted at IBC2012, iStreamPlanet's Director 3.7 online video platform enables broadcasters to deliver live and on-demand video across multiple platforms.

The cost-effective platform speeds up content ingest and transcoding, simplifies content management with intuitive "at your fingertips" dashboard controls and project workflows, and provides customizable, embeddable players for high-quality playback experiences on multiple devices. Whether it's a single client or multiple divisions, Director 3.7's project-based workflow allows content owners to create custom and unique projects that automatically transcode media into one or several output formats; process categories, tags, and other key metadata; and publish the transcoded content to selected individuals or multiple playlists.