iStreamPlanet to feature enhanced portfolio

At IBC2012, iStreamPlanet will showcase its portfolio of live and on-demand streaming video services and systems, including managed broadcast services, professional systems and the Director 3.7 online video platform.

iStreamPlanet's U.S. and London-based Broadcast Operations Centers provide global acquisition, encoding, transcoding and publishing services that scale to support any size live event. Co-located with the world's largest data centers, iStreamPlanet offers content owners a secure, redundant environment for acquiring, digitizing, securing and delivering live video content to connected devices around the world.

For customers looking for custom applications and solutions, iStreamPlanet will highlight recent custom applications for connected devices including:

Flash, HTML 5 and Silverlight HD players with full DVR controls;

Data visualizations, overlays and metadata for multiscreen viewing;

Captions and multilanguage support;

Custom applications for iPad, iPhone, Xbox LIVE and Sony PlayStation.

The Director 3.7 online video platform enables broadcasters to deliver live and on-demand video across multiple platforms. The platform speeds up content ingest and transcoding, simplifies content management with intuitive dashboard controls and project workflows.

See iStreamPlanet at IBC2012 Stand 3.C09.